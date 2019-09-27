Higuain hails Juventus superstar Ronaldo: He's more mature now

Gonzalo Higuain and Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo share an embrace

Gonzalo Higuain said star Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has matured since the pair's time together at Real Madrid.

Juve striker Higuain and Ronaldo have reunited in Turin after the duo won three titles with LaLiga giants Madrid before the former departed for Napoli in 2013.

Higuain eventually joined Juventus in 2016, while Ronaldo arrived in 2018-19, prompting his ex-Madrid team-mate to move to Serie A rivals AC Milan on loan and then Chelsea last term.

Higuain and Ronaldo – who won the Scudetto in his first season – are now together again under Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri, and the former Argentina international hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We had already played together with Real," Higuain, who has impressed for the Serie A champions this season, told Fox Sports.

"Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family.

"I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together."

Higuain is contracted to Juve until 2021 and he did not rule out a return to Argentine giants River Plate.

The 31-year-old made a name for himself at River, emerging from the youth team in 2005 and scoring 15 goals in total before being lured to the Santiago Bernabeu by Madrid in 2007.

"I have this year and next year left [at Juventus]," Higuain added. "I never close the door to anything.

"[At River] there is a great coach and several team-mates of mine who I have a great affection for.

"The people of River were always spectacular with me. But hey, right now I'm trying to think in the present and enjoy my time here in Italian football."