Hummels open to Germany return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    12 Aug 2019, 15:36 IST
Hummels - cropped
Germany defender Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels has made one return in recent months by going back to Borussia Dortmund, and he is still open to the possibility of playing for Germany again.

World Cup winner Hummels, along with then Bayern Munich team-mates Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller, was informed by Joachim Low earlier this year that he would not be considered for international selection going forward.

However, Hummels appears to harbour no ill feeling towards Low as he remains receptive to a call-up in the future.

For now, the 30-year-old centre-back is not giving the possibility too much thought.

"If I'm allowed to put on the Germany shirt again at some point, I would not resist it," he told Kicker.

"I do not have that option at the moment and will use the international break for other purposes. But I'll be playing for a few more years, so let's just see what happens."

Hummels moved back to Dortmund in this transfer window in a reported €38m switch from Bayern, where he had won three Bundesliga titles in three seasons.

Dortmund were champions twice previously with Hummels in the side, but he admits there is a mentality he hopes to bring back to BVB that might have been missing as they collapsed in the 2018-19 title race.

"It has to be acknowledged that the winning mentality in Munich is not the worst, as can be seen for more than 40 years," he said.

"However different the cultures of the clubs are, it must be my goal to bring this attitude even more in Dortmund now."

Bundesliga 2019-20
