I get my coaching style from Fergie - Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    21 Dec 2018, 01:34 IST
fergiesol - CROPPED
Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his management style is inspired by legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson after landing the role of caretaker manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Former striker Solskjaer was confirmed as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho on Wednesday after the Portuguese had been relieved of his duties 24 hours earlier.

Solskjaer spent 11 years playing under Ferguson, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League final, in which he scored the winning goal to complete a famous treble.

"I get my managerial style from him [Ferguson]," Solskjaer told MUTV. "He's been the biggest influence, but I'm a different personality. I've got to be myself.

"I like people, speak to people, engage with people, see them express themselves, wherever they work. We just want to see everyone express themselves. That makes me happy.

"The boss [Ferguson] is and always will be the best with how you can manage people. A lot revolves around him."

Solskjaer - a former coach of United's reserves - arrives on what is effectively a loan deal from Norwegian side Molde, where he is in his second spell as manager.

The 45-year-old guided Molde to the Tippeligaen title in both 2011 and 2012 - the first domestic crowns in the club's history - before being given his first chance in the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2014.

Solskjaer failed to save the Welsh club from relegation, winning only three matches out of 18 in the top flight before being sacked early in the following Championship season, and he hopes to prove he has learned the lessons of past mistakes after being given an unlikely opportunity to take his dream job.

"Time flies. 10 years more or less I've been coaching a team," he added. "You become more confident of course. The more mistakes you make, you learn.

"I've made a few but I've won the league, I've won cups I've been relegated, but I feel I'm getting to know the occupation. It's about managing people, the players."

Solskjaer's United reign begins with a trip to former club Cardiff in the Premier League on Saturday.

