I'm going to show everyone what I can do - Greenwood

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is desperate for the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League after signing a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club last week and is tipped for a bright future after a series of eye-catching cameos at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has scored in both the Europa League and EFL Cup this season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeatedly talking up the teenager's ability.

Asked if he was keen to repay Solskjaer for the faith he has shown in him, Greenwood told the club's official website: "Yeah. I'm going to show everyone what I can do in the times I come on or if I play games.

"I'll try my best and give it all for the team.

"[My aims are] to show everyone what I can do really and why I signed a contract – why I'm here. I just want to show everyone."

Greenwood also explained why he takes penalties with his right foot, even though he prefers his left.

"Actually, it happened when I was in the Under-13's," he added.

"I missed with my left foot against [Manchester] City when I was struggling in a game and, ever since, I've just gone with the right foot. Ever since then, really."

Greenwood has also represented England's Under-21 team this year but has played just 87 minutes of Premier League football.

Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.