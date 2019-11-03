I will not give up – Kovac refusing to bow to pressure after Bayern are thrashed in Frankfurt

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac accepts his job as Bayern Munich boss is under serious threat but has refused to quit following Saturday's 5-1 loss to former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga champions had Jerome Boateng sent off nine minutes into the clash at Commerzbank-Arena and were made to pay as they suffered their biggest league defeat since 2008-09.

In-form striker Robert Lewandowski was on target for Bayern after Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow had put Frankfurt two goals ahead, but David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia struck in the second half to pile the pressure on Kovac.

Bayern have now dropped points in half of their 10 league matches this term and are fourth in the table, four points adrift of surprise leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Kovac is standing firm amid speculation that Bayern chiefs are preparing to pull the trigger ahead of next weekend's Klassiker showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

"I did not give up last season and I will not give up now," he said at his post-match news conference. "When it comes to such situations, you must not get restless.

"I leave here sad and disappointed. I'm not starry-eyed – I know the business. But I will not give up."

Further pressed on his future at the Allianz Arena, Kovac said: "How should I know? You probably know better. I cannot say anything about that.

"My feelings are not important. Those who decide must be asked."

Bayern have conceded 16 goals in their opening 10 league matches, the most they have let in since 2008-09, and Kovac admitted his side struggled after Boateng's early dismissal.

The experienced centre-back was shown the seventh red card of his Bundesliga career for a last-man tackle on Paciencia inside the opening nine minutes.

"We got a red card and if you play with ten players for 80 minutes, it will be difficult in Frankfurt," he said. "That did not make it easy for us. But you cannot lose even with a man less. It is disappointing and annoying.

"It cannot be used as an excuse. We still did not play like we should in the first half."

Victory for Frankfurt was their first over Bayern in 17 attempts and lifted them to within a point of their opponents.

"This was not to be expected," Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter told reporters. "I didn't have a good record against them, but we caught them at a good time.

"We have a great collective and our players took their chances. We are very happy today."