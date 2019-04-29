×
If he loses, he does not speak to you for four days! - Boateng opens up on life with Zlatan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
247   //    29 Apr 2019, 17:52 IST
Zlatan - cropped
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kevin-Prince Boateng played together at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not speak to his team-mates if they got the better of him in training, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed.

Barcelona forward Boateng played alongside Ibrahimovic for two seasons at AC Milan between 2010 and 2012, before the Sweden international joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic now plays in MLS with LA Galaxy and was involved in a fracas with former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha during a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

Galaxy's winner came courtesy of Ibrahimovic, who then appeared to goad Onuoha during his celebrations.

And though Boateng has played down Ibrahimovic's bad boy persona, he disclosed that the former Inter and Barca forward would often ignore his team-mates if things did not go his way in training.

"When I got into the dressing room on my first day, he addressed me by name," Boateng told DAZN.

"I just thought: 'Wow, he knows my name.' From the first moment we got along well.

"Zlatan is a leader. I have never met a more ambitious person. If he loses in training, he does not speak to you for four days."

Boateng has had something of a nomadic career, and unexpectedly joined LaLiga champions Barca in January after impressing at Sassuolo.

Asked if he saw himself as a leader, Boateng replied: "Who follows me? I never claimed to be a leader.

"Others may argue that. It does not mean anything only to talk. You have to show it on the pitch, and afterwards everybody follows you."

