×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

If you sack Lopetegui, you have to sack us all – Isco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
161   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST
julen lopetegui - cropped
Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has thrown his support behind under-fire head coach Julen Lopetegui, insisting it is the players' responsibility to turn around their fortunes.

The 52-year-old is under intense pressure after a run of no wins in five matches in all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday leaving them seventh in LaLiga.

Widespread reports in Spain have suggested Lopetegui could be sacked before this week's Champions League clash with Plzen, or at least prior to the Clasico on Sunday.

Speaking alongside Lopetegui at a media conference on Monday, Isco was adamant the coach has the full confidence of the squad and claimed it would be “crazy” to replace him so soon in the season.

"I do not believe that the press has the power to sack a Madrid coach," he said.

"The controversy that you want to create in the dressing room is not there. We trust in the staff that we have and in what we have done.

"The boss has all our confidence. It would be crazy [to sack him]. You have to let him work.

"If you sack the coach you have to sack us all because we are the ones on the field – this is something for everyone, not just the coach.

"Historically, people who criticise us come back later with their tail between their legs once we win Champions League."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid could sack Lopetegui if results don't...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
It would be crazy to sack Lopetegui – Ramos
RELATED STORY
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United boss is Real Madrid's first...
RELATED STORY
The Real Madrid Conundrum: Dismal attacks, abysmal and a...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui defiant amid Real Madrid sack...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui 'more motivated than ever' amid Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Nacho: Real Madrid with Lopetegui to the death
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us