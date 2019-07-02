In-form Rapinoe dropped to USA bench, goalkeeper Telford drafted in for England

USA star Megan Rapinoe during the national anthem at the Women's World Cup

Megan Rapinoe was dropped to the bench for the United States' Women's World Cup semi-final against England, despite scoring back-to-back braces in the previous two rounds.

Christen Press was preferred on the left-hand side of USA's attack, with the defending champions' coach Jill Ellis making a bold decision given Rapinoe came into the game as one of the tournament's leading scorers on five goals.

That was one of two changes to USA's team, the other being the inclusion of Lindsey Horan for Sam Mewis in midfield.

There was also a surprise name in the England XI as goalkeeper Karen Bardsley was unable to take her place between the posts due to a hamstring injury, Carly Telford coming in for just her second start at a major tournament.

Rachel Daly and Beth Mead were in Phil Neville's starting line-up as Fran Kirby and Toni Duggan dropped out for an England team bidding to make their first ever World Cup final.

14 - Since her debut at the Women’s World Cup in 2011, USA’s Megan Rapinoe has been involved in more goals at the tournament than any other player (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists). Benched. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/yszV8P405e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2019