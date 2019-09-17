Insigne is like Hazard, says Alexander-Arnold

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne is similar to Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

Insigne's late winner saw Napoli edge Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League in October last year.

The Italy international has made an impressive start to the Serie A season, scoring twice and providing two assists in three games.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash against Napoli on Tuesday, Alexander-Arnold talked up Insigne and compared the 28-year-old to Hazard.

"Obviously he's a really good player. He's someone who really helps them play football, understands the way that they want to play, really encourages the team to play out, able to hit [it to] him and he'll be able to hold the ball up," the right-back told UK media, via the Liverpool Echo.

"He's a really tricky player, really strong, fast, quite agile. He's kind of like Eden Hazard I'd say, that type of player who is tricky to get hold of and mark. Coming up against him is always a tough test but they are the things that you expect in the Champions League.

"He's a great player, probably a little bit underrated in terms of the respect and the plaudits that he gets, but he's a real fantastic player.

"I think his team-mates will say the same and the people that come up against him will say how tricky he is to actually nullify. He's a good player, they've got many a good player and we need to be ready for that."

Insigne has helped Napoli claim six points from three Serie A games to start the season, while Liverpool are top of the Premier League after winning five from five.