×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Inter sign Italy international Barella from Cagliari

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    13 Jul 2019, 01:42 IST
Nicolo Barella
Italy international Nicolo Barella

Inter have announced the signing of Nicolo Barella from Cagliari on an initial one-year loan, with an obligation to buy at the end of that period.

Barella will spend the 2019-20 season at San Siro before joining the Nerazzurri permanently on a five-year contract.

Inter are reported to have paid a €12million loan fee for Barella, who will then cost €25m next year, with the deal including a potential €13m in add-ons, taking the transfer to a total value of €50m.

"He's not shy on the pitch, he's not afraid," Inter said of Barella in a club statement. "He gets involved in tackles on many occasions because he wants to win back the ball, because he wants to win.

"Last season, he was the player who regained possession the most out of all the players in the league, while he's also the midfielder who has won the most duels in the past two seasons."

Barella, 22, has won seven senior caps for Italy but was part of the squad that underperformed last month at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

Cagliari said goodbye to Barella, who made 112 appearances for the club, in an emotional statement.

"In the life of every boy, sooner or later the time comes to leave home to continue on his own journey," Cagliari said on the club's official website. "It is with a touch of emotion that the club sees Nicolo leaving today.

Advertisement

"Born in Cagliari, a supporter of his city team, he grew up carrying more and more responsibility on his shoulders: with Sardinian pride he developed the temper of the leader, without trembling in front of the most difficult challenges and even wearing the captain's armband. 

"This Rossoblu home will always be yours too. Goodbye, Nicolo."

Advertisement
Lautaro Martinez's agent confirms Barca's interest in Inter forward
RELATED STORY
Roma seal €21m Diawara deal
RELATED STORY
Inter sign Sensi from Sassuolo
RELATED STORY
Belotti and Mirante return to Italy squad, Gollini gets first call-up
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Scouts to watch £110M rated Kalidou Koulibaly and wunderkind this Sunday amid interest 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Atletico defender could join United, Red Devils want €50m sensation, and more - 3rd January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Chelsea could sign major PSG superstar, Red Devils want Chelsea star and more EPL Transfer News: May 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 possible replacements for Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Marotta dismisses Icardi-Dybala swap talk
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus approached Red Devils for Lukaku amid interest from Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us