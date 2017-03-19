It's all good – Moyes not worried by owner's appearance at tepid Burnley draw

Sunderland owner Ellis Short made a rare appearance for Saturday's bore draw with Burnley, but David Moyes thinks his presence was normal.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 01:02 IST

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Sunderland counterpart David Moyes

David Moyes was unconcerned about the appearance of Sunderland owner Ellis Short during the Premier League strugglers' dismal 0-0 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Sunderland have been poor throughout the season so far and sit bottom of the table with 10 matches left, having accumulated just 20 points.

The stalemate at least saw them end a run of three successive defeats in the league but, with Burnley having not won a single match away from home this term, it was an opportunity missed for Sunderland.

Sunderland never really looked like coming out with a win in front of Short, who was making a rare showing, and they are now seven points adrift of safety.

"I spoke to the owner today - everything is fine," Moyes insisted in his post-match media conference.

"I suppose if you own a football club you are entitled to come and watch it. He is allowed to do that, yes.

"He was here and I saw him this morning. He is entitled to come along, it is all good."

Dyche was not overly impressed with his side's performance, criticising Burnley for wasting chances.

But he was quick to remind everyone that they are already performing well above expectations this season.

"I think it was a game of missed chances," Dyche said. "Certainly, in the first half we had two golden moments and a possible penalty for a flailing arm.

"It's easy to forget the journey we are on as a club. We were written off again and here we stand, kind of questioning an away run.

"Overall, you have to say hang on a minute; we've got some good points on the table and we're in good shape.

"We were written off at the start of the season and we've got good points on the table so far, but it is only so far, so we have to keep going."