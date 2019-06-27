Joao Felix to Atletico: Portugal teenager to go fourth above Ronaldo on all-time transfer list

Joao Felix in training with Benfica

Joao Felix could crash into fourth on the list of the most expensive transfers of all time after Atletico Madrid submitted an eye-watering €126million bid to Benfica.

The LaLiga club have offered more than teenage attacker's release clause and are proposing to pay the nine-figure sum in instalments.

If accepted, and personal terms are agreed, 19-year-old Joao Felix will make his move for a higher fee than the amount that convinced Real Madrid to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus.

It is a vast investment in a player considered one of Europe's most promising and could pave the way for Antoine Griezmann's exit, a mooted move to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain placing the France forward in the frame for a spot on the list below.

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA – €160M

4. JOAO FELIX: BENFICA TO ATLETICO MADRID – €126M

5. CRISTIANO RONALDO: REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS – €112M

=6. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=6. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

8. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

9. EDEN HAZARD: CHELSEA TO REAL MADRID – €100M

10. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

11. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

12. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)