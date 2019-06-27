Joao Felix to Atletico: Portugal teenager to go fourth above Ronaldo on all-time transfer list
Joao Felix could crash into fourth on the list of the most expensive transfers of all time after Atletico Madrid submitted an eye-watering €126million bid to Benfica.
The LaLiga club have offered more than teenage attacker's release clause and are proposing to pay the nine-figure sum in instalments.
If accepted, and personal terms are agreed, 19-year-old Joao Felix will make his move for a higher fee than the amount that convinced Real Madrid to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus.
It is a vast investment in a player considered one of Europe's most promising and could pave the way for Antoine Griezmann's exit, a mooted move to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain placing the France forward in the frame for a spot on the list below.
Joao Felix = youngest player in history to score a #UEL hat-trick!— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 18, 2019
@joaofelix70 | @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/HiOiBuiGvD
1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M
2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M
3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA – €160M
4. JOAO FELIX: BENFICA TO ATLETICO MADRID – €126M
5. CRISTIANO RONALDO: REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS – €112M
=6. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M
=6. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M
8. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M
9. EDEN HAZARD: CHELSEA TO REAL MADRID – €100M
10. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M
11. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M
12. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M
(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)