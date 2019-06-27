×
Joao Felix to Atletico: Portugal teenager to go fourth above Ronaldo on all-time transfer list

27 Jun 2019, 14:06 IST
Joao Felix - cropped
Joao Felix in training with Benfica

Joao Felix could crash into fourth on the list of the most expensive transfers of all time after Atletico Madrid submitted an eye-watering €126million bid to Benfica.

The LaLiga club have offered more than teenage attacker's release clause and are proposing to pay the nine-figure sum in instalments.

If accepted, and personal terms are agreed, 19-year-old Joao Felix will make his move for a higher fee than the amount that convinced Real Madrid to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus.

It is a vast investment in a player considered one of Europe's most promising and could pave the way for Antoine Griezmann's exit, a mooted move to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain placing the France forward in the frame for a spot on the list below.

 

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA –  €160M

4. JOAO FELIX:  BENFICA TO ATLETICO MADRID –   €126M

5. CRISTIANO RONALDO:  REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS –  €112M

=6. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=6. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

8. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

9. EDEN HAZARD: CHELSEA TO REAL MADRID –  €100M

10. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

11. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

12NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

 

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)

