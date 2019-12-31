Jovic's Serbia 'misunderstanding' resolved ahead of Euro 2020 play-offs

Luka Jovic will return to the Serbia squad for their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Norway in March after a "misunderstanding" was resolved, the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) announced on Monday.

The Real Madrid striker was released from international duty in September citing an injury, only to then feature for his club in LaLiga four days later.

Serbia head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic was reportedly irked, and Jovic has not played for his country since.

However, with a key clash against Norway coming up on March 26, FSS sporting director Vladimir Matijasevic and Tumbakovic have held meetings with Jovic to get one of their star men back on board.

Најпре спортски директор #FSS Матијашевић, па после и селектор Тумбаковић, су протеклих неколико дана у Београду имали састанак са репрезентативцем Србије Луком Јовићем, после којих је јасно да је нападач @RealMadrid апсолутно спреман да буде на располагању у мартовским мечевима. pic.twitter.com/bmaqH0QKvJ — Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA Serbia (@FSSrbije) December 30, 2019

"First FSS sporting director Matijasevic and then coach Tumbakovic have had a meeting with Serbian national team player Luka Jovic over the past few days, after which it is clear the Real Madrid striker is absolutely ready to be available in March matches," the FSS posted on its Twitter page.

"On both sides, everything that needed to be said was said, the misunderstanding was resolved and, most importantly, the conclusion was that everyone agreed that Serbia's interest was above all.

"Qualification for the European Championship was a common goal."

Jovic netted in a qualifying win against Lithuania in June but has scored only once in LaLiga since his €60million move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 season.