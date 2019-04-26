×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juve the team Inter want to beat, says Nainggolan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Apr 2019, 17:24 IST
Radja Nainggolan
Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has admitted that his side need to beat Juventus this weekend if they are to achieve their goals. 

Inter sit third in Serie A, five points ahead of city rivals AC Milan with five matches to play, while Juve have already been crowned champions for the eighth straight year. 

The Belgian midfielder is keen to seal Champions League qualification and knows that a much-coveted win over the Serie A winners in Saturday's Derby d'Italia at San Siro would be a huge step towards that aim. 

"It’s always been a special match for me, Juventus are a team that you want to beat," Nainggolan told DAZN. 

"For us, it’s an important match in terms of the league table, and we need to win. Not long remains, for us it’s all about achieving our objective. We've taken an important path where we haven't been without our difficulties. 

"As for me, I hope to keep on improving – including physically – and be in top form so I can demonstrate the very best of what Nainggolan has to offer." 

Nainggolan was also full of praise for Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, highlighting the Slovenian's work ethic in training. 

Advertisement

"Playing with great players is always fantastic and there are a lot of them here. When you play for a strong side, everything is more straightforward. 

"Handanovic is a great professional. He trains well, does his research and says what he thinks. I like this, he’s very honest. In a team, there are many important players who want to speak out, just like in ours." 

Advertisement
Inter confirm Nainggolan calf injury
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan keen to repay Spalletti faith at Inter
RELATED STORY
No chance of Icardi moving to Juve – Inter president
RELATED STORY
Impossible to recreate Ajax model in Serie A – Spalletti
RELATED STORY
We all need to row in the same direction – Nainggolan after Icardi's return
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan expected to miss Milan derby
RELATED STORY
Spalletti bemoans Inter complacency in key win
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Nobody is indispensable - Nainggolan issues Icardi warning
RELATED STORY
Serie A News: Barcelona 'has completed' the signing of Juventus target, Juve to beat Manchester United over €100 M star and more: 7 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us