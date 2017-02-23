Juventus close in on quarters as substitutes see off Porto

by Reuters News 23 Feb 2017, 03:20 IST

Soccer Football - FC Porto v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal - 22/2/17 Juventus' Dani Alves celebrates scoring their second goal with Marko Pjaca Reuters / Miguel Vidal Livepic

LISBON (Reuters) - Juventus edged closer to the Champions League quarter-finals after second-half goals from substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves earned them a 2-0 away win at 10-man Porto in their last 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday.

Porto's downfall was partly self-inflicted after left back Alex Telles received a red card in the 27th minute following two senseless bookings in the space of 90 seconds, leaving the home side to play over an hour against the Serie A leaders with 10 men.

Despite holding Juventus at bay for 72 minutes, Porto's resolve was broken when Miguel Layun deflected Paulo Dybala's pass into the path of Pjaca who slammed a first-time effort past Iker Casillas.

Dani Alves made sure of victory two minutes later when he controlled Alex Sandro's cross with his chest before finishing calmly as Juventus, who are still in the Italian Cup, boosted their hopes of a maiden treble ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 14.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)