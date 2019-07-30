×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus will win Champions League, insists Cristiano Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Jul 2019, 07:44 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident Serie A giants Juventus will win the Champions League, insisting "it's coming".

After eight successive Serie A titles, Juve are eyeing European glory following five runners-up medals since their last Champions League triumph in 1996.

Ronaldo – a five-time Champions League winner who celebrated four titles with Real Madrid – was unable to help Juve past the quarter-finals in his first season last term.

However, Ronaldo believes Maurizio Sarri's Juve are poised to conquer Europe, sooner rather than later.

"After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation," Ronaldo told Marca.

"I still have the strength to keep winning.

"Juventus will win the Champions League. I don't know if it'll be this year or the next, but it's coming."

Ronaldo was speaking after receiving the prestigious Marca Leyenda award "for his successful career as a professional footballer and for the standing he has attained across the world."

Advertisement

The 34-year-old superstar made a seamless transition from Madrid to Juve, helping the Italian giants to their eighth successive Serie A crown in 2018-19.

The veteran scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, 21 of those coming in the league.

Advertisement
How will Cristiano Ronaldo fit into Maurizio Sarri's Juventus?
RELATED STORY
How heavy dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo foiled Juventus' Champions League ambition
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo is the future of Juventus - Allegri defends star after Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus legend blames Ronaldo for their early Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus crash out of Champions League after loss to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, suggest reports in Italy
RELATED STORY
Bernardeschi: Juventus will win Champions League within two years
RELATED STORY
'We will win the Champions League in two years': Juventus star adamant after shock Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Revenge!
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 news: Former Juventus boss believes Cristiano Ronaldo should not play against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Europa League 2018-19
01 Aug ZOR BUD 09:30 PM Zorya vs Budućnost
01 Aug UNI HON 09:45 PM Universitatea Craiova vs Honvéd
01 Aug LEV AEK 10:00 PM Levski Sofia vs AEK Larnaca
01 Aug RIG PIA 10:00 PM Riga vs Piast Gliwice
01 Aug HAC AZ 10:00 PM Häcken vs AZ
01 Aug DEB TOR 10:00 PM Debrecen vs Torino
01 Aug MAC STR 10:30 PM Maccabi Haifa vs Strasbourg
01 Aug MAL DOM 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Domžale
01 Aug KI LUZ 10:30 PM KÍ vs Luzern
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us