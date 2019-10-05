Karius: Maybe I'll play for Liverpool again

Loris Karius playing for Liverpool

Loris Karius believes he could still have a future at Liverpool after his loan spell at Besiktas ends.

Karius joined the Turkish club on a two-year loan deal last year, having last played competitively for Liverpool during his error-strewn display in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Still, the goalkeeper is contracted with the Premier League leaders until 2021 and Karius feels he may still have a future at Anfield.

"I have a loan until the end of the season and then I will see, back to Liverpool or somewhere else in England or somewhere in Germany, you never know," Karius told UK newspapers, via The Guardian.

"Right now my focus is on playing games here every week and then we'll see.

"I've enjoyed my time here. Of course if you play in England you are a bit more in the spotlight, but it's a good club here, of course with some problems now and then. It was not always easy the last year and a bit since I'm here but overall the first season was quite good.

"The Premier League is the best league so it's interesting of course but also I am still under contract at Liverpool, so maybe I'll play for Liverpool again, you never know.

"It's difficult to say now. If it's not Liverpool it will be another decent team I am sure, so I am not worried."

Karius was at fault for two of the three goals Liverpool – who now have Alisson and Adrian as their first- and second-choice goalkeepers – conceded against Madrid in the decider in Kiev last year.

The 26-year-old suffered a concussion during the final and the shot-stopper said he had moved on from the defeat.

"I don't think about it anymore, it was so long ago, nearly two seasons. There were so many circumstances; I had a bad injury and nobody was talking about it. People can say what they want – it doesn't really concern me anymore," Karius said.

"After they assessed it, we realised [the concussion] but in the game you have too much adrenaline to realise. It's in the past. I'm happy they won it a year after.

"I still speak to the goalkeeping coach and some other players. They have a good chance again this year."