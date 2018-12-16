×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kashima beats Chivas 3-2, will meet Madrid at Club World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    16 Dec 2018, 00:26 IST
AP Image

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese side Kashima Antlers beat Chivas of Mexico 3-2 on Saturday, advancing to a semifinal against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Ryota Nagaki canceled out Angel Zaldivar's early goal for Chivas and Kashima took the lead when Serginho converted a penalty in the 69th minute.

Hiroki Abe assured the win with a goal in the 84th before Hugo Leonardo scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Kashima will play Madrid on Wednesday.

Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2 in the 2016 final of the Club World Cup.

Also, Al Ain FC beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0, setting up the other semifinal with South American champion River Plate on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kashima Antlers 3 Guadalajara 2: Comeback win sets up...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to face Chivas Guadalajara or AFC champions...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Club World Cup finals: 5 memorable moments
RELATED STORY
Kashima reaches Asian Champions League final for 1st time
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: US should host Club World Cup instead of LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Luka Modric is the undisputed king, but...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sign to fill Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
England to face Scotland and Japan at Women's World Cup,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us