Kimmich: Bayern must reflect and improve after Kovac sacking

Serious reflection is needed at Bayern Munich after Niko Kovac was sacked as head coach, says Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern parted company with Kovac, who led the club to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2018-19, following a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, their heaviest top-flight defeat since April 2009.

Hansi Flick will take the reins for Wednesday's Champions League home meeting with Olympiacos and the visit of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with president Uli Hoeness hoping to have a clear idea on how the team will proceed by the end of the international break.

Bayern sit fourth in the Bundesliga, four points adrift of leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, but can book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League by defeating Olympiacos.

Kimmich acknowledges it will be difficult for Flick to make his presence felt in a short space of time, so he and his team-mates must raise their standards in a bid to turn things around.

"When a club changes the coach, it means that the players have failed as well. We need to question ourselves and we need to improve and win games," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's not very easy for Hansi because he doesn't have much time, yesterday [Monday] we had a day off and today we trained. Of course, he addressed a couple of things but tomorrow is the next game.

"The main responsibility for the results in the near future lies with us. There can be no more excuses for the players. The excuse of blaming the coach doesn't exist anymore.

"Of course, you want one head coach to stay for a long time because that would mean you are successful. Now if a team plays badly the coach is the scapegoat, if you play badly as a player you're on the bench and that's it.

"Hansi is a great guy who delivers very clear statements to the team. He already had some team meetings where he spoke.

"We have to deliver, we're the guys on the pitch. It's not going to be easy."