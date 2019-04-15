×
Klopp: Gerrard slip 'not a Liverpool thing' anymore

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    15 Apr 2019, 03:02 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp pronounced Steven Gerrard's infamous 2014 slip a closed chapter in Liverpool's history after the title challengers claimed a cathartic win over Chelsea at Anfield.

Sadio Mane's header and a Mohamed Salah stunner returned the Reds to the top of the table following Manchester City's earlier victory at Crystal Palace.

The scoreline reversed the 2-0 loss Liverpool suffered against Chelsea late in the 2013-14 season, a result that derailed the club's promising bid for a maiden Premier League crown.

Gerrard's costly stumble has lingered as the lasting image and there were shades of that moment when Andrew Robertson lost his footing in the second half on Sunday.

The visitors this time failed to pounce and manager Klopp is eager to move forward, declaring a maximum 12 points from the final four fixtures his primary aim.

"Let's try," the German said. "And if that's enough, then perfect. If not, we cannot change it. And we didn't lose it here or there or whatever. Very smart people will come out and say 'yeah, if you would have won against Leicester you would be champions'. It's all bull****.

"People and idiots bring something like this up. By the way, on this point, we can finally close the slipping book. Robbo slipped and nothing happened, so it's not a Liverpool thing. Done. I'm so proud of what the boys did today."

Jordan Henderson impressed again in a more advanced midfield role for Liverpool, delivering an inventive cross that the unmarked Mane nodded home for the 51st-minute opener.

The captain was later withdrawn after taking a kick to the ankle but, in positive news for the midweek Champions League trip to Porto, Klopp assured the knock was only minor.

"He was fine after the game, not in pain," the Reds boss said. "No problem, didn't twist. Painful, but not a problem."

