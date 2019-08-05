×
Klopp knows better than everyone - Henderson defends Liverpool transfer window

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2019, 16:30 IST
KloppHenderson - Cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is happy to trust manager Jurgen Klopp if he feels Liverpool do not need to dip into the transfer market before the new season.

With the window set to close on Thursday, European champions Liverpool's only additions have been teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

Klopp has insisted the Reds must understand they cannot always spend big, while he has also pointed to the strength of a squad boosted by fit-again duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster.

Captain Henderson has no issue with the approach, believing his manager knows best.

"I think we've got a fantastic squad of players, we've showed that," he said. "We can use everybody, we've got big players coming back from long-term injuries, which is like new signings as the manager says.

"If the manager hasn't signed anyone then he knows better than everyone else, for me.

"We believe we've got a strong group in the changing room, a strong team, and we've just got to keep learning, keep improving on the training pitch, keep doing what we've been doing for a long time now, and keep staying hungry for more success."

Despite finishing second in the Premier League last season, Liverpool put together an outstanding campaign.

But Henderson is not interested in reflecting on past achievements as the Anfield giants approach a new season, starting against Norwich City on Friday.

"We can't always think back to what we did last season," he said after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday. "We're looking forward, we want to improve as a team.

"There were a lot of games last year where we didn't play particularly well and play as well as we like and we did grind results out at times.

"Performance-wise, we can be much better and that's what we've got to focus on. We've got to focus on each game as it comes.

"The performance has got to be improving all the time, and in the second half [against City] it did improve. We'll be disappointed with the first half but the second half was more like us."

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
