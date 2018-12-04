×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp to accept FA charge for Everton celebrations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:34 IST
klopp - CROPPED
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to accept an FA charge relating to his celebration of Liverpool's winning goal in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson after Divock Origi netted in the 96th minute to earn the Reds a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The German was charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for his enthusiastic reaction and was given until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

The FA is yet to receive an official response but Klopp has confirmed he has no objection to paying any fine that may come his way.

"I couldn't avoid it but if everybody did it every week... that's what the rules are for," he told a news conference. "If you break the rules you have to be fined for it. That's no problem, it's completely normal.

"The last time I did it was around 14 years ago. In 14 years I am probably not that quick anymore!

"I didn't want to do it and that's why I can now say it will not happen again because it was not on my radar that it's possible for me still. It was really long ago that it happened last time.

"But in that moment it was very special and it happened. That's all. Nothing else to say about it.

Advertisement

"I have no problem to pay a fine... we all make mistakes.

"Usually I learn from it. At least for a long period. It will not happen that quick anymore.

"It's not a massive mistake. If there would be no rule against it then probably we as managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch and we would say that's nice and the whole bench would run there. That's the strange thing.

"I don't think anybody thought it's massively wrong or whatever. Not even the ref... they were surprised by themselves maybe that somebody was running in that direction. It's quite difficult. It happened, it's a fine, I pay that, let's carry on. That's all."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Klopp charged for derby celebrations
RELATED STORY
Klopp predicts bright future for Origi after Everton winner
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed by 'improved' Everton ahead of Merseyside...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Everton: Top 5 Merseyside derbies in recent...
RELATED STORY
Klopp apologises for running on pitch to celebrate...
RELATED STORY
I do not see any problems in midfield, insists Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Star defender feels his side can stay...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Everton: 3 key battles which could decide...
RELATED STORY
Inconsistent Liverpool 'still have to develop', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us