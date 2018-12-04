Klopp to accept FA charge for Everton celebrations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to accept an FA charge relating to his celebration of Liverpool's winning goal in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson after Divock Origi netted in the 96th minute to earn the Reds a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The German was charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for his enthusiastic reaction and was given until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

The FA is yet to receive an official response but Klopp has confirmed he has no objection to paying any fine that may come his way.

"I couldn't avoid it but if everybody did it every week... that's what the rules are for," he told a news conference. "If you break the rules you have to be fined for it. That's no problem, it's completely normal.

"The last time I did it was around 14 years ago. In 14 years I am probably not that quick anymore!

"I didn't want to do it and that's why I can now say it will not happen again because it was not on my radar that it's possible for me still. It was really long ago that it happened last time.

"But in that moment it was very special and it happened. That's all. Nothing else to say about it.

"I have no problem to pay a fine... we all make mistakes.

"Usually I learn from it. At least for a long period. It will not happen that quick anymore.

"It's not a massive mistake. If there would be no rule against it then probably we as managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch and we would say that's nice and the whole bench would run there. That's the strange thing.

"I don't think anybody thought it's massively wrong or whatever. Not even the ref... they were surprised by themselves maybe that somebody was running in that direction. It's quite difficult. It happened, it's a fine, I pay that, let's carry on. That's all."

