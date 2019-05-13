×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koke desperate for Griezmann stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    13 May 2019, 15:22 IST
Griezmann-Cropped
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Koke is hoping that Antoine Griezmann will commit his future to Atletico Madrid and one day leave the club as a legend, much like departing centre-back Diego Godin.

The France international has spent the last five years in the Spanish capital and his performances have received such acclaim that he has twice come third in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Griezmann has consistently been linked with a move to Barcelona, despite signing a fresh deal only last year, and Koke is hoping he stays put for the long term.

"The player has shown what he is at Atletico," Koke told Marca.

"We want him to continue, to be motivated, to continue to make history. Hopefully the day he leaves us will be a goodbye like Godin's."

Godin is leaving Atletico after nine years and Koke was keen to pay tribute to his departing team-mate, who won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and reached two Champions League finals.

"How could you not be emotional? I've gone through a lot with him," Koke added.

"He's been one of the leaders of one of the best eras. We want the best for him."

Advertisement
Koke: Atletico preparing to fire 'last bullet'
RELATED STORY
Why Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann Will Not Join Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Barcelona target €120M rated star as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Koke: VAR will give Morata a goal one day
RELATED STORY
Simeone 'not afraid' to lose Griezmann to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Atletico edge out Leganes, stay in hunt for La Liga title
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona target two superstars after Champions League debacle 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should sign for Manchester United instead of Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Griezmann to join Barcelona on two conditions, Neymar reveals why he wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us