Kolarov signs Roma contract extension

Aleksandar Kolarov has agreed a contract extension with Roma that ties him to the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The experienced Serbia international had been due to become a free agent in June, but now looks set to spend a fourth season at Stadio Olimpico.

Kolarov, 34, moved to Roma from Manchester City for €5million in July 2017.

He has made 113 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions, starting all 18 matches in Serie A this term.

"I want to thank the club for this contract extension, it means a great deal to me," Kolarov said.

"Even now I see it as another starting point. I intend to keep on improving and developing in order to contribute to the growth of this club."

Kolarov: “I’ve worked with a lot of coaches and I’m not just saying this because he’s here now: Fonseca is a coach that can do really well here, and I hope to win something here with him.”

Free-kick specialist Kolarov scored eight league goals last season and has added another five in 2019-20.

The left-back played 90 minutes as Roma lost 2-0 at home to Torino on Sunday, the result leaving Paulo Fonseca's side in fourth place.