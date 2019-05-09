×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac defends RB Leipzig's structure ahead of pivotal Bundesliga meeting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 May 2019, 18:44 IST
Bayern - cropped
Niko Kovac and Ralf Rangnick during Bayern Munich's last meting with RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac does not believe RB Leipzig get the respect they deserve.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern face Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with a win enough to end the challenge of Borussia Dortmund and seal a seventh straight title.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also be the Bavarian giants' opponents in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25, as Kovac hunts a domestic double in his first season at the Allianz Arena.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt coach believes too much negativity is aimed at Leipzig, with the ownership of the club – who are third in the Bundesliga and have secured a return to next season's Champions League – still criticised in Germany.

"There's a lot of structure behind it, there are a lot of clubs that have money, no matter where they get it," Kovac told a news conference.

"Everything else about the club is always seen as too negative. Why can't we even acknowledge something positive?

"We are not talking about any team, but a very good team with a very good coach."

The title is in Bayern's hands, but Kovac - who confirmed Manuel Neuer will not be fit to feature on Saturday - has warned his side against complacency, citing the Champions League semi-final comebacks by Liverpool and Tottenham.

Advertisement

"Anything less than success is failure, I know that, these 10 months were very educational, very intense, and if it was a little quieter at times, it would not be so bad," Kovac continued.

"Believing we have won the championship is not a sure thing. The last two nights have shown that anything is possible in football.

"We've worked for a long time on how to approach these kinds of situations. We were nine points and plenty of goals behind. Now we can take the decisive step and win the title."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Bayern boss Kovac wary of further Bundesliga title twists
RELATED STORY
Kovac only focused on Bayern ahead of Bundesliga title run-in
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends tactics after Lewandowski criticism
RELATED STORY
Bayern haven't won Bundesliga yet, warns Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac to check on James calf blow
RELATED STORY
Mourinho on Bayern links: I hope Kovac stays
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Reasons behind Bayern's ascent to the top of the Bundesliga table
RELATED STORY
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Kovac satisfied with Bayern win as Hannover's Doll rues Jonathas red
RELATED STORY
Bayern's faith in Kovac being rewarded, says Hitzfeld
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us