Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Harrison gives Bielsa's men huge promotion boost

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    14 Apr 2019, 00:14 IST
Ezgjan Alioski - cropped
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski (R) challenges Sheffield Wednesday's Marco Matias

Leeds United moved back into second place in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Sheffield United, who started the day third, were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at Bramall Lane thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser from Jake Cooper.

That result was enough to move them second on goal difference, but Leeds moved back above them and established a three-point gap to the chasing pack thanks to a second-half goal from Jack Harrison.

Keiren Westwood kept Marcelo Bielsa's side at bay for the first 65 minutes with some fine goalkeeping, with particularly impressive saves to deny Tyler Roberts.

Leeds always looked the most likely to break the deadlock, though, and they duly did when Harrison steered Pablo Hernandez's low cross into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The result puts Leeds in the driving seat for a top-two finish, while Wednesday are 10th, six points off the play-offs.

