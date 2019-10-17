Leicester pledge to support striker Vardy after WAG saga

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has the support of the club after the spat between his wife Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Coleen Rooney, wife of England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, last week alleged that stories about her personal life had been leaked to a newspaper by someone with access to Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account.

By changing her privacy settings to mean only those logged in on Rebekah Vardy's account could view her Instagram stories, Coleen Rooney said she posted a series of fabricated tales about her personal life which made their way into print.

Rebekah Vardy strenuously denied any involvement in passing on details to The Sun newspaper and hit back at Coleen Rooney.

Rooney was nicknamed 'WAGatha Christie' by British media for the elaborate way in which she claimed to have worked out how the stories reached the public domain.

Rebekah Vardy blamed "various people having access to my insta" and said she was "disgusted" to have to deny involvement at a time when she was heavily pregnant.

The unusual saga came during football's international break. Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy are former England team-mates but have retired from playing for their country.

Rodgers addressed the matter at a news conference on Thursday and said: "It's something that is personal and outside of our remit. All we ever offer is support to the players and their families.

"I was aware of what went on last week. I actually gave Jamie an extra few days away with his family to have a rest and I'm sure that was a difficult week for them. We're here to support him, and his family if they need it."

Rodgers added: "I spoke to Jamie earlier on in the week. He has trained fine and been great this week."

Wayne Rooney, who is also Manchester United's record scorer, will return to English football following his time with MLS team DC United when he joins Championship club Derby County in January.

Jamie Vardy has scored five Premier League goals for Leicester this season, with Rodgers' men riding high in fourth position. They play Burnley on Saturday.