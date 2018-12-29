×
Leonardo: AC Milan won't sack Gattuso

11   //    29 Dec 2018, 08:34 IST
Gattuso-cropped
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan have never considered sacking Gennaro Gattuso and do not plan to part with the head coach, insisted sporting director Leonardo.

Milan head coach Gattuso is reportedly under pressure following a five-match winless streak, with the Serie A side without a goal in their previous four league games.

It is Milan's longest spell without a league goal since 1984 as pressure mounts on Gattuso ahead of Saturday's visit of SPAL, however, Leonardo dismissed speculation that the 40-year-old boss could be replaced.

"We never thought about changing Gattuso," Leonardo told reporters as Milan sit sixth in the Serie A standings. "We can deny this general situation. Milan started in a hurry this year, and we're trying to fix a situation which started that way.

"We're in the running for our objective, which is to finish in the top four. Right now we're there, and the pessimism Rino talks about is in relation to a moving car that needs fixed.

"The owners know the situation, and we need everyone to cooperate and unite.

"We need a bit of understanding to fix this situation, we're not going to buy 10 players and suddenly fix everything.

"There is no plan to change Gattuso, and Milan have not contacted anyone else."

 

