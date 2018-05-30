Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, confirms agent

Pini Zahavi, Robert Lewandowski's agent, has confirmed the striker is keen to leave Bayern Munich during the transfer window.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 12:39 IST
1.37K
robert lewandowski - cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich in pursuit of a new challenge, his agent has said.

The Poland international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for a number of weeks despite an insistence from chairman Karl-Heinze Rummenigge that no negotiations had taken place.

Rummenigge also described the player as "completely loyal" and stated that he expected him to honour his contract, which expires in 2021.

However, Pini Zahavi, who became Lewandowski's representative in February, has confirmed the striker wants a move away from the Allianz Arena.

"Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The Bayern management know about it," Zahavi told Sport Bild.

Zahavi denied there was any one club Lewandowski is keen to join but called on the likes of Rummenigge to respect his desire to further his career.

"Robert's motives are not money or a particular club, because almost all the top clubs would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks," he said.

"Everyone in Bayern's club management has had a great career of their own. They should understand his situation."

Bayern are thought to be determined not to sell Lewandowski, who has won four consecutive league titles since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski's future has been under scrutiny ever since Zahavi's appointment, given the Israeli's involvement in brokering Neymar's world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old has been tipped as a replacement for Karim Benzema at Madrid but has also been linked with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Lewandowski came in for criticism, including from some team-mates, after he refused to acknowledge coach Jupp Heycnkes when he was substituted during the 3-1 win over Cologne this month.

Former coach Ottmar Hitzfeld accused him of being "an egotist", although he claimed it was unlikely Bayern's refusal to sell the player would change following the incident.

Sport Bild claim Bayern will more readily sell Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Thiago Alcantara and Juan Bernat if suitable offers are made.

Bundesliga 2017-18
Reports: Bayern Munich identify replacement for Robert...
RELATED STORY
Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
RELATED STORY
3 players Bayern Munich could sign
RELATED STORY
Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
RELATED STORY
Heynckes 'can't imagine' Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Lewandowski at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could enable Bayern Munich win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018