'Little Pea' Hernandez hits big Mexico milestone in World Cup win

After boosting El Tri's chances of making the last 16 at Russia 2018, Javier Hernandez has reached a goals milestone for Mexico.

Omnisport NEWS News 23 Jun 2018, 22:43 IST

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez hit his 50th international goal to enhance Mexico's bid for a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Hernandez scored Mexico's second goal in a 2-1 victory over South Korea at the Rostov Arena on Saturday.

El Tri are firmly on course for the last 16, having overcome Germany in their opening Group F match.

Hernandez, Mexico's record goalscorer, finished well with a near-post shot to add to a Carlos Vela penalty scored in the first half.

Mexico are one of five teams to have a perfect record after two matches at Russia 2018.

They join Uruguay and hosts Russia from Group A, Group B's France and Croatia from Group C on maximum points.

Hernandez also scored for Mexico on June 23 at the last World Cup, netting in a 3-1 defeat of Croatia.