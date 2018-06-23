Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
'Little Pea' Hernandez hits big Mexico milestone in World Cup win

After boosting El Tri's chances of making the last 16 at Russia 2018, Javier Hernandez has reached a goals milestone for Mexico.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 22:43 IST
Javier Hernandez
Mexico striker Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez hit his 50th international goal to enhance Mexico's bid for a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Hernandez scored Mexico's second goal in a 2-1 victory over South Korea at the Rostov Arena on Saturday.

El Tri are firmly on course for the last 16, having overcome Germany in their opening Group F match.

Hernandez, Mexico's record goalscorer, finished well with a near-post shot to add to a Carlos Vela penalty scored in the first half.

Mexico are one of five teams to have a perfect record after two matches at Russia 2018.

They join Uruguay and hosts Russia from Group A, Group B's France and Croatia from Group C on maximum points.

Hernandez also scored for Mexico on June 23 at the last World Cup, netting in a 3-1 defeat of Croatia.

 

