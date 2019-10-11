Lucas Hernandez ready to play against Iceland, says Deschamps

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 Oct 2019, 03:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez

France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted Lucas Hernandez is "ready" to play a part in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland, despite concerns from Bayern Munich over his fitness.

Hernandez has missed Bayern's last two matches with a knee injury but is part of France's squad for their games against Iceland and Turkey.

The Bundesliga champions tried to block France calling up the versatile defender for selection, believing he would be better off resting the issue.

Club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt said earlier this week Hernandez will not be able to play any part in Reykjavík, but Deschamps suggested otherwise on the eve of the game with Iceland.

"He is ready. He feels good and has good feelings," Deschamps said at his pre-match news conference.

"We have done it gradually. He is sufficiently liberated from the injury he had. He is available. But to play 90 minutes, he must start and I can't be certain yet. But yes, he is available."

Les Bleus viennent d’atterrir en Islande 🇮🇸🇫🇷. #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/fmQv5pRDWI — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) October 10, 2019

Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Hugo Lloris are all ruled out of the double-header with Iceland and Turkey, however, with the influential trio sidelined.

Deschamps admitted it is far from ideal being without key players but has called on others to step up.

Advertisement

"It is detrimental as a whole because they are very important players in the group," he said. "Also, in terms of leadership - Hugo is captain and Paul is an expressive leader.

"But there are others who are there and used to have this role like [Olivier] Giroud, [Raphael] Varane, [Blaise] Matuidi and [Steve] Mandanda.

"But it's clear that I prefer to have everyone available. I totally trust the players who are here."