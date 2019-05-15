×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man City deny players mocked Sean Cox or Hillsborough in 'Allez' chant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
225   //    15 May 2019, 14:50 IST
cit-cropped
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have denied suggestions a chant allegedly sung by some of their players and staff after securing the Premier League title mocks Sean Cox or the Hillsborough disaster.

A video began to circulate on social media on Tuesday appearing to show City employees singing an alternate version of Liverpool's "Allez, Allez, Allez" chant while on a plane after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on Sunday to clinch the trophy.

Lyrics of the song reference Reds supporters "crying in the stands" and getting "battered on the streets", while "victims of it all" is also included.

Some suggested the song mocked the 96 deaths in the Hillsborough disaster and Cox, a Liverpool fan who was attacked by Roma supporters at Anfield before the Champions League semi-final last season and suffered life-changing injuries.

City are adamant such claims are baseless, however, and that the song simply refers to last season's Champions League final, when Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

A City spokesperson said: "The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

"Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation."

 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Manchester City players mock the Reds with their own version of 'Allez Allez Allez' chant
RELATED STORY
Payouts fit for champions: Just how much prize money Liverpool and Man City are set to win vs other top 6 rivals
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Opta numbers behind Man City and Liverpool's dominance
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton: 5 players who won the Premier League for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Best Players in the Premier League: Top 5 Goalkeepers this season
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Man Utd not ready to compete with City or Liverpool next season
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Pep triumphed over Klopp
RELATED STORY
Italian man charged in relation to Sean Cox attack
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us