×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man United are used to surviving – Rashford plays it cool after PSG comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
858   //    07 Mar 2019, 04:42 IST
rashford-cropped
Manchester United pair Manchester United and Mason Greenwood

Marcus Rashford played it cool after scoring Manchester United's crucial last-gasp penalty to remarkably secure Champions League progression against Paris Saint-Germain, adamant the club are used to "surviving" in such situations.

United went into Wednesday's second leg in Paris in a difficult position, with a host of first-team players out injured and Paul Pogba missing through suspension after a red card in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

But first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku after errors by Thilo Kehrer and Gianluigi Buffon had United 2-1 up at the break, with Juan Bernat getting PSG's solitary goal.

PSG looked to have done enough, but a contentious VAR decision penalised Presnel Kimpembe for handball in second-half stoppage time, and Rashford dispatched the spot-kick to seal a historic comeback.

No team had ever progressed in a Champions League knockout tie after losing a first leg at home by two goals or more, but Rashford feels as though United are used to defying the odds.

"Everything seemed to be against us, but like Romelu said, we're used to surviving in these moments," Rashford told BT Sport.

"We proved that one more time, we can still improve of course, and we keep pushing."

United started with both Rashford and Lukaku leading the line, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up having a positive look to it despite the injury problems.

Advertisement

And Lukaku always felt confident as a duo they could do some damage.

"It was good," he added. "We were confident before the game. Me and Marcus played up front against Southampton.

"We knew we could do the business and it was a pleasure to play with him, and we both scored, so I'm happy.

"We just keep going, the competitiveness starts at the training ground. We are doing amazing comebacks in training.

"It's just natural to us, we just keep going until the referee blows the whistle."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
5 conundrums facing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer ahead of the PSG vs Manchester United game
RELATED STORY
11 promising stars From Manchester United Academy who can make it on the big stage
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 tactics that could help Solskjaer stage a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Ajax instill new ray of hope in United ahead of PSG clash 
RELATED STORY
Rashford 'untouchable' because he plays on his limits – Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 tactics Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used to improve Manchester United's play so far
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs PSG: 5 Players who hold the key for United | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Manchester United favorites to win the game against PSG?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us