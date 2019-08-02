×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City 'a little bit surprised' by Klopp's transfer comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Aug 2019, 13:30 IST
JurgenKlopp - Cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City have been left bemused after Jurgen Klopp claimed Liverpool do not inhabit the same transfer 'fantasy land' as the Premier League champions.

City's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, described the comments as "curious" after Klopp grouped them with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in terms of sustained squad investment.

"It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, City and PSG. You cannot compare that," the German said earlier this week.

Liverpool have signed two teenagers - Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott - since winning the Champions League, while City broke their club record fee to secure midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

"We were a little bit surprised," Berrada said. "Liverpool are a great sporting rival.

"I don't know why they would make these comments. I don't know why they would look at other clubs. It's not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they'd be highlighting our spending.

"We're fine with their spending.

"The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit. Saying us, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona always invest £200million is not correct. We don't look at what others do."

Advertisement

Liverpool themselves spent over £100m on Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri prior to the start of last season, which saw them finish as runners-up to City in the Premier League.

The clubs face each other in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Premier League: Predicting where the top 6 clubs will finish
RELATED STORY
Shaw warns City and Liverpool: It will be a new United
RELATED STORY
5 players set for a big Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Title race not just between Manchester City and Liverpool – Henderson
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
The incredible XI of players sold by Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Kevin De Bruyne: 85 points could decide the Premier League title this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City news: Raheem Sterling admits he left Liverpool because he wanted to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Next season we will be stronger - Guardiola expects Manchester City to push on
RELATED STORY
Benitez: I have friends at both Liverpool and City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us