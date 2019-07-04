Manchester City bring back Angelino from PSV

Angelino in action for PSV

Manchester City have re-signed defender Angelino from PSV after activating a reported £5.3million buy-back clause in his contract at the Eredivisie club.

Angelino began his professional career at the Etihad Stadium but did not make a Premier League appearance for City.

He left for PSV a year ago and made 43 appearances in 2018-19 but City have opted to bring the 22-year-old back to boost their defensive options.

After signing a four-year contract with the Premier League champions, Angelino told the club's official website he is looking forward to developing his game under Pep Guardiola.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," said Angelino.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

SO good to have you back! pic.twitter.com/YKOHW8L62Q — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2019

City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: "Angelino is a hugely talented young player and is an accomplished defender with great potential.

"Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with PSV.

"We're sure that he will bring additional defensive quality to our squad."

The arrival of left-back Angelino could signal an end to City being linked with a move for England international Ben Chilwell but they are still expected to peruse the market for defensive reinforcements after the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany.

With Manchester United reportedly set to beat them to Chilwell's Leicester City team-mate Harry Maguire, City are being linked with a move for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake.

It was also confirmed on Wednesday that City have paid the £63m (€70m) release clause for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.