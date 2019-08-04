×
Manchester City v Liverpool: Sane starts Community Shield amid Bayern links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    04 Aug 2019, 18:38 IST
LeroySane - cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane was named in Manchester City's starting line-up for the Community Shield against Liverpool despite ongoing speculation linking the Germany international with a move to Bayern Munich.

Sane, who has four goals in five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, will feature in a front three alongside Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling at Wembley, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus taking places on the City bench following late returns to training due to their involvement in the Copa America.

Pep Guardiola has regularly stated his desire to keep Sane but conceded on Friday that talks with the 23-year-old over a contract extension had regressed.

Like City's Africa Cup of Nations-winning winger Riyad Mahrez, Liverpool's celebrated front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all had last season significantly extended by international commitments.

Salah and Firmino both start for the Reds, while Mane is not due to link up with the squad following his break until Monday.

James Milner is not available, the former City midfielder left out as a precaution after complaining of a tight muscle, while Joe Gomez is preferred to Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

City's record signing Rodri makes his competitive debut in Fernandinho's absence, while Danilo is not part of Guardiola's matchday squad amid reports he will be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo to the Etihad Stadium.

Aymeric Laporte is an injury absentee, meaning John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi start as City's only fit senior centre-backs in front of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Teenage defender Eric Garcia is on the bench after long-serving club captain Vincent Kompany departed at the end of last season.

Liverpool Football Manchester City
