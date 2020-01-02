Marseille coach Villas-Boas hopes to return to Dakar Rally within five years

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas hopes to compete in the Dakar Rally again in the next five years.

Villas-Boas took part in the 2018 race in South America after leaving his position at Shanghai SIPG.

The Portuguese, a motorsport enthusiast whose uncle competed in the event in 1982, was forced to withdraw after fracturing a vertebra on the fourth stage in Peru.

However, Villas-Boas, who is contracted to Marseille until 2021, wants to have another crack while the Dakar Rally is in Saudi Arabia.

"As we granted a day of rest to the players, who deserved it, I took advantage of the invitation from David Castera [Dakar Rally director] to briefly immerse myself in the atmosphere. It reminds me of lots of good memories despite my accident," he told L'Equipe.

"The desire to drive has always been there. When I was little, I dreamed of being a football or rally driver. Then I discovered my love for coaching a little later.

"I will do it again in the next five years in Saudi Arabia. I want to finish the story. I saw pictures the other day, it's amazing.

"This year will be important for the club but I will set aside a slot [for the Dakar Rally] in the next few years."