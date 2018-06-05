Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi: I'm just another player

Lionel Messi said he did not consider himself the world's best as the Argentina star prepares for the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 05:15 IST
405
LionelMessi-cropped
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi insisted he was "just another player" despite being considered among the all-time greats.

Messi, 30, is a record five-time Ballon d'Or winner, having enjoyed an incredible career at the LaLiga giants.

But the superstar forward, who is preparing for the World Cup in Russia, said he was just like other players.

"I don't consider myself the best, I think I am just another player," Messi told Paper Magazine, in which he posed with a goat for a photoshoot.

"On the field, we are all the same when the game begins."

While he has starred for Barca by claiming nine LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns among numerous other honours, Messi is yet to win a senior trophy with Argentina.

Jorge Sampaoli's men will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D in Russia and while Messi admitted Argentina – runners-up in 2014 – were below the level of the favourites, he hopes they can deliver at the showpiece tournament.

"It will be important to prepare well, because in the qualifiers we were fighting up to the end and we didn't have time to prepare ourselves," he said.

"We still have to make ourselves stronger as a team to be in the running to win and be at the same level as other teams like France, Germany, Brazil or Spain.

"But we have a good group of players and the Argentine team is always going to be a candidate to win, it doesn't matter how we get there.

"We always aim to win and we will try to go slowly but strongly to advance in the competition."

Barcelona Football
Evolution of Messi at FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 5 times Messi saved Barcelona late in the game
RELATED STORY
4 Lionel Messi records that would be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
Messi: I'm a less selfish player
RELATED STORY
Top 5 solo goals by Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Best Football Player in the World in the 2017-18 Season
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
Messi is tougher to defend than Ronaldo - Mustafi
RELATED STORY
3 things Lionel Messi has to do to win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018