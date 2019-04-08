×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi magic doesn't surprise us anymore – Busquets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
146   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:58 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Lionel Messi celebrates against Espanyol

Barcelona's stars have stopped being surprised by Lionel Messi's continued brilliance, according to midfielder Sergio Busquets.

The Argentinian superstar has once again been in imperious form this season, scoring 43 goals in 40 games across all competitions.

Busquets has played alongside the 31-year-old for more than a decade and says there is nothing Barca's players have not seen the "unique" Messi do.

"We have the good fortune to train with him every day," he told the Daily Mail.

"I've spent the last 11 years with him, so you get that greater concentration of him doing these things.

"We're not quite as surprised by it all. There isn't a goal he's scored on the pitch that we haven't seen in training and he's also repeating goals he has scored in previous seasons. He is unique."

Barcelona take on Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday – the first meeting between the two since Barca's 3-1 win over the Red Devils in 2011's final at Wembley.

Busquets looks back fondly on that game and believes it represented the "ultimate high point" of Pep Guardiola's trophy-laden reign of the club between 2008 and 2012.

Advertisement

"It was the best performance in the Pep Guardiola era," he said. "It was the pinnacle of everything we were achieving at the time.

"It was a period when our success seemed at its most emphatic and that game was the perfect demonstration. The idea of how we wanted to play and our superiority on the pitch was clear. It was the ultimate high point.

"Sometimes you can feel that frustration from the other team when you are so on top. We had prepared very well and caused them a lot of harm, just keeping the ball and with them running after it a lot."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Busquets takes pride in majestic Messi
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barca are used to Messi brilliance - Busquets
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018-19, Manchester United vs Barcelona: 5 key factors that could decide the quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
'Magician' Messi a danger to Man United's European dream, warns Cole
RELATED STORY
The Best Football Players in the World: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - April 2019
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Manchester United advised not to fall into "Messi trap" as Barcelona clash looms
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Why Manchester United have picture of Barcelona star in their dressing room
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us