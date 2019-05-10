×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi never to blame for Barcelona losses – Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
364   //    10 May 2019, 05:12 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Barcelona great Lionel Messi

Ronaldo said when Barcelona win it is because of Lionel Messi but when the Spanish giants lose it is down to Ernesto Valverde and Philippe Coutinho as he had a dig at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi and Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, the LaLiga holders surrendering a 3-0 first-leg advantage in a stunning 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Barca head coach Valverde was heavily scrutinised after the club's treble hopes ended, while attacker Coutinho was also the target of criticism.

Brazilian great Ronaldo – who played for both Barca and Real Madrid – believes the other players are deserving of more respect in the shadow of superstar Messi.

"Barcelona have a great team, and they have the best player in the world in Messi," Ronaldo said.

"The other day I heard that when they lose, it's because of Valverde, Coutinho... but not Messi.

"And when they win, Barcelona win because of Messi. It's a tremendous lack of respect to all the players and the coaching staff."

Reflecting on the match, Ronaldo added: "When a team are a lot more motivated, with an intensity that is noticeably greater than that of their opponents, [the comeback] can happen.

Advertisement

"Liverpool's intensity was not a surprise for Barcelona, but they lacked a bit of luck.

"The first leg was a great match by Barcelona, with an exceptional performance by Messi, but in the return fixture, Liverpool overwhelmed them with intensity, desire and a clinical nature."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: 'When Barcelona win it's because of Messi, but when they lose it's Valverde, Coutinho... That's unfair,' says Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records Cristiano Ronaldo will never break 
RELATED STORY
3 things Ronaldo has achieved that Messi hasn't
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Lionel Messi would never be ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 Ronaldo records that Messi cannot break 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons that show Ronaldo and Messi are the best
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger 'big game player' than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo, not Lionel Messi, is the Mr. Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 Cristiano Ronaldo records which Messi might never break
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us