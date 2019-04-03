Milan confirm Donnarumma, Paqueta injuries

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 42 // 03 Apr 2019, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta are both expected to be missing when AC Milan face Juventus after the Rossoneri issued injury updates for the pair.

The duo were substituted in the first half of Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Udinese, which extended Milan's winless run to three league games and dented their Champions League qualification hopes.

Donnarumma appeared to hurt himself in the process of clearing the ball and Milan confirmed in a medical update on Wednesday that he has a tear in his right thigh.

Paqueta, meanwhile, was taken off by Gennaro Gattuso after colliding with Rodrigo De Paul, with Milan revealing he has sprained his right ankle.

The Brazilian will face further tests next week, meaning he will be out for Saturday's trip to Serie A leaders Juve, but Milan did not give any timescale for Donnarumma's return.

The boys are back to training duties ahead of #JuveMilan

Squadra subito al lavoro in vista del big match di sabato pic.twitter.com/ZbRQidZHGA — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 3, 2019

Milan also confirmed Franck Kessie trained away from the rest of the team on Wednesday due to swelling in his left knee, but Suso was able to play a full part in the session after recovering from a foot problem.

The recent loss of form for Gattuso's men leaves them fourth in Serie A with eight games to play.

Pepe Reina is likely to deputise in goal for the Rossoneri having come on to replace Donnarumma against Udinese.