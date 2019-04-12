×
Milan want permanent Bakayoko move - Maldini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Apr 2019, 01:06 IST
TiemoueBakayoko - cropped
AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan plan to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko to a permanent deal if their resources allow.

The France midfielder struggled for form after joining Chelsea in 2017 and moved to Milan on loan at the start of the season, again enduring a tough start to life in a new country.

But the former Monaco man has since established himself as a key man for the Rossoneri.

Gennaro Gattuso's men are fourth in Serie A - ahead of Atalanta on head-to-head - and club chief Maldini is keen to secure Champions League qualification and bring in Bakayoko.

"[Bakayoko] showed great character," Maldini told Mediaset. "He didn't start very well and had to adapt to a different situation than he was used to

"We are super happy with him and we will try to keep him.

"It will depend on Financial Fair Play and the final position in the league. [Qualifying for] the Champions League will matter in the market but also for the mood of the squad."

Bakayoko has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring once.

