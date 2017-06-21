Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula

Jordi Mboula has swapped Camp Nou for Stade Louis II after opting to join Monaco on a five-year deal.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 20:44 IST

Jordi Mboula

Monaco have completed the signing of Barcelona prospect Jordi Mboula and handed the forward a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old, a right-sided attacker, has agreed a deal to tie him to the Ligue 1 champions until 2022 and will immediately form part of Leonardo Jardim's squad.

Monaco have reportedly paid the €3million release clause in Mboula's contract after he rejected the chance to renew with Barcelona in search of first-team opportunities.

Mboula attracted widespread attention for a stunning solo goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Youth league in February, earning him comparisons with then-Barca team-mate Lionel Messi.

Jordi Mboula Remember the name #UYL pic.twitter.com/29arJTWEFt — UEFA Youth League (@UEFAYouthLeague) February 23, 2017

"Jordi Mboula has shown very good things with the youth teams of FC Barcelona and AS Monaco offers him an ideal environment to continue his progress," Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said after the deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

"As we have done with players such as Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko, we will help him grow in our team."

Spain youth international Mboula becomes Monaco's fifth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans, Soualiho Meite, Jordy Gaspar and Diego Benaglio.