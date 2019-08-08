×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mooy joins Brighton on loan, signs new Huddersfield deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    08 Aug 2019, 20:52 IST
aaronmooy - Cropped
Aaron Mooy, who has joined Brighton on loan

Aaron Mooy has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a one-year loan deal after signing a new contract with Huddersfield Town until 2022.

The midfielder emerged as a target for the Seagulls this week and will make the temporary switch to Brighton for the coming Premier League campaign.

Mooy has also put pen to paper on new contract with the Terriers, who were relegated from the top flight last term, and Huddersfield have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the club. He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield," Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club's official website. 

"He's been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field and he's proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch. 

"I'm looking forward to working with him and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season."

Mooy has spent the past three seasons with Huddersfield, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-17 campaign.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us