Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation

by Reuters News 22 May 2017, 22:08 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 16/5/17 Sunderland manager David Moyes Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.

Moyes, who arrived at the Stadium of Light at the start of the campaign, had said earlier this month he would stay in charge next term but the Scot has decided to leave after a meeting with the board in London on Monday.

"I would like to thank (chairman) Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club," Moyes, 54, said in a statement.

“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League”.

Sunderland finished bottom of the standings with 24 points after only six victories in 38 games, scoring 29 goals.

