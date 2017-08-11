Neymar would like to play in England - Jesus

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has not ruled out his Brazil colleague Neymar turning to the Premier League later in his career.

by Omnisport News 11 Aug 2017, 23:29 IST

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus celebrate for Brazil

Neymar would like to play in the Premier League one day, according to his Brazil team-mate Gabriel Jesus.

Paris Saint-Germain are poised to hand Neymar his Ligue 1 debut at Guingamp after his world-record €222million switch from Barcelona rocked the footballing world last week.

Manchester City striker Jesus is firm friends with his fellow Sao Paolo native and both carry the hopes of the most successful international team in history having starred in their gold medal triumph at the 2016 Olympics.

Neymar reportedly tried to persuade Jesus to join Barcelona ahead of City when he decided to leave Palmeiras last year and the 20-year-old laughed off the notion of having been able to exert influence the other way when PSG came calling.

"Well, to be honest I'm not sure that I'm going to be able to convince him [to join City]," Jesus told the Daily Mail.

"I think that many players, just like me, feel a strong desire to play in the Premier League.

"I think he must, too. He's already said that he'd like to play here one day.

"The most important thing is that he makes the right decisions over what's best for him. I always cheer for him.

"I'm not sure if one day I could persuade him to come to England. But if he decides to come, I'll do my best to make sure it's to City!"

My Brother #alômãe A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

One of the greats of a previous and decorated Brazilian era, Ronaldo, has praised Jesus and has offered himself as a mentor for the prolific forward.

"It means an awful lot that he said that," he added, speaking ahead of City's Premier League opener versus Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I'm very honoured. We speak a lot and I know now that, if I ever have any doubts or questions, I can ask.

"I'm very proud about that. He was the best player I ever saw."