Nigeria players promised huge goal bonus ahead of AFCON semi-final

Nigeria defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed players will receive a massive bonus for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria.

Reports suggest Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will finance the fund, which comes after a lengthy row between the Super Eagles players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Players threatened to strike in the build-up to the tournament and then refused to appear for the pre-match news conference ahead of a Group B match against Guinea due to unpaid bonuses following their 1-0 win over Burundi.

A statement on NFF's official Twitter account said: "More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost the Super Eagles' morale, with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria."

Nigeria reached the semi-finals by beating South Africa 2-1 in a closely contested quarter-final, with William Troost-Ekong scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

News from Eagles Camp: More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost @NGSuperEagles morale with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 dollars each for every goal scored against Algeria. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #ALGNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/JH8LnkcUn5 — The NFF (@thenff) July 13, 2019