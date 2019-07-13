×
Nigeria players promised huge goal bonus ahead of AFCON semi-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    13 Jul 2019, 23:10 IST
awaziemomeruo-cropped
Nigeria defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed players will receive a massive bonus for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria.

Reports suggest Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will finance the fund, which comes after a lengthy row between the Super Eagles players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Players threatened to strike in the build-up to the tournament and then refused to appear for the pre-match news conference ahead of a Group B match against Guinea due to unpaid bonuses following their 1-0 win over Burundi.

A statement on NFF's official Twitter account said: "More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost the Super Eagles' morale, with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria."

Nigeria reached the semi-finals by beating South Africa 2-1 in a closely contested quarter-final, with William Troost-Ekong scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

