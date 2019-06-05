×
Origi: Liverpool have offered me a new contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
220   //    05 Jun 2019, 21:02 IST
Divock Origi - cropped
Divock Origi poses with his Champions League medal

Divock Origi claims Liverpool have offered him a contract extension in the wake of his Champions League heroics.

Belgium international Origi scored the sealer in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in last weekend's final at the Wanda Metropolitano and could be rewarded with a new deal.

The 24-year-old only has 12 months to run on his existing agreement but is willing to postpone discussions until after the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland.

Origi made a habit of scoring crucial goals from minimal playing time in 2018-19, hitting a double against Barcelona in the dramatic Champions League semi-final comeback and late winners against Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

"Yes, it shows Liverpool's recognition," Origi said when asked whether the Reds have offered him a contract.

"I think it's now up to us to talk about it internally. We have to discuss the way we'll move forward but there are two important games to play [with Belgium].

"I want to focus on them and we can talk [with the club] afterwards."

Origi continued: "It's my agent who is dealing with it. I know that [Liverpool] made the first step.

"We are now waiting until the end of the season to talk about it.

"As I said, it's important that I'm not focusing on that now. I really want to be ready for the next two games with the national team."

Origi represented Belgium at the 2014 World Cup while still a teenager but has struggled to break into the first team at Anfield and was reportedly close to joining Wolves in January.

The former Lille forward believes he has gained maturity with age and is wary of further stagnation.

"I'm 24 and I want to keep moving forward. I have ambitions. I try to use them to keep progressing," he said.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
