×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Outgoing Ribery and Robben on Bayern bench as Neuer starts DFB-Pokal final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    25 May 2019, 22:58 IST
Ribery - cropped
Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben celebrate for Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have been named on Bayern Munich's bench for the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig, with Manuel Neuer starting.

Long-serving duo Ribery and Robben came on as substitutes against Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last time out, both scoring in a 5-1 win that sealed a seventh-successive league crown.

And both players will again begin among the replacements on Saturday in what is their farewell Bayern game, head coach Niko Kovac sticking with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

They are joined on the bench by Rafinha, who is also calling time on his Bayern career after the clash at the Olympiastadion.

Another Bayern stalwart, Neuer, does start, after he returned from injury against Eintracht, with Kovac making just one alteration to his XI - the injured Leon Goretzka making way for Javi Martinez.

Leipzig drew 0-0 with Bayern in the penultimate Bundesliga fixture of the season, and Ralf Rangnick has made two changes from his starting XI in that fixture, with Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl coming in for Diego Demme and Konrad Laimer.

Advertisement
Coman and Gnabry can replace Robben and Ribery - Pizarro
RELATED STORY
Ribery, Robben shaped Bayern & Bundesliga – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Neuer included in Bayern squad to face Hertha
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Robben and Ribery strike to seal seventh consecutive Bundesliga title
RELATED STORY
Rafinha to join Robben & Ribery in leaving Bayern
RELATED STORY
Neuer to start for Bayern in DFB-Pokal final
RELATED STORY
My last great moment at Allianz Arena – Ribery revels in Bundesliga triumph
RELATED STORY
Neuer misses DFB-Pokal quarter-final with calf injury
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should sign one of Arjen Robben or Frank Ribery this summer
RELATED STORY
Tolisso, Ribery back in Bayern training
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
FT REN LIL
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Lille
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
Today BOL NAP 12:00 AM Bologna vs Napoli
Today TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow ATA SAS 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Sassuolo
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us