Ozil still an Arsenal leader despite coat incident, says Lacazette

Omnisport
NEWS
News
116   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:00 IST
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is still a leader for Arsenal despite throwing his coat in frustration during the team’s Premier League loss at Everton, says Alexandre Lacazette.

Although enjoying an improved run of form of late, Ozil struggled to make an impact in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park and was substituted by Unai Emery.

Ozil later hurled his coat in the direction of Emery and Everton counterpart Marco Silva from his seat in the dugout as staff from both teams clashed on the touchline, with the player's actions drawing criticism.

The former Germany international is one of Arsenal's captains and Lacazette feels that status should not be affected by the incident at the weekend.

"He's still a leader, even if he knows he doesn’t have to do this," Lacazette told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Napoli.

"When you are upset for some reason, sometimes you do things you don't have to do. That's something for him but today everything is fine."

Arsenal head coach Emery indicated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be passed fit to face Napoli after recovering from illness.

"Yeah, Auba is a good player," Lacazette said of his fellow forward. "We play well together but I like to play with all of my team-mates, not only with Auba or any individual players.

"If we score a lot of goals, it's because our team-mates put us in these positions and give us good balls to score.

"If they give us these good balls to score, then I'm okay."

Ahead of Napoli's visit, Arsenal have won seven home games in a row in all competitions.

But they continue to struggle for consistency away from Emirates Stadium, winning only twice on the road since November, those victories coming at Huddersfield Town in the league and League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup.

"First at home we have the fans, so of course we feel more confident," Lacazette said. "Sometimes we want to do something but some days it's not as we want, you can't play as you want. That's it.

"I wouldn't say I am their favourite player but I have noticed that the fans like me. I am grateful for that. And it makes me want to give my best for them and my team-mates."

